‘Not happy’ – Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s heard about ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano has credited Liverpool with interest in Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the summer window.

The ‘phenomenal’ (as described by Ben Jacobs for TEAMtalk via Football365) Dutchman is understood to be far from happy with his current lack of playing time at Bayern Munich (having secured just over 700 minutes across all competitions this term) and is due for talks with the club to discuss his future.

“It’s true that Gravenberch is not happy with the current situation at Bayern, he wants to play. He’s a young player, he feels that at Bayern there’s not enough space for him,” the Guardian journalist reported on his official YouTube channel.

“So he will have a conversation at the end of the season, maybe in May, with Thomas Tuchel and the board to decide his future.

“But Ryan Gravenberch is not happy with the current situation. He wants to play, he wants to develop, he wants to grow – this is why the Gravenberch situation is open.

“Bayern are still convinced he’s a top talent, which is why they will fight to keep the player and will speak to the player. Let’s see what Graveberch will decide.

“Premier League interest is always there. Top clubs already approached Bayern in January, it was a no from Bayern.

“For the summer, Liverpool are pursuing the player but not only Liverpool, other Premier League clubs are following the situation.”

With the Merseysiders due to see at least two players depart this summer – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s contracts expire this year – and potentially a third if James Milner’s terms are extended, there are clear gaps for quality talent to fill.

At 20 years of age, Gravenberch would tick a big box for our recruitment department as far as his age profile is concerned – even more so if the £25m asking price being thrown about online is vaguely close to the mark.

With the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount set to cost in excess of £50m each, it would have to be considered a coup on our part were we to coax the player away from the Allianz Arena, potentially freeing up funds for other departments in need of a refresh like the backline.

