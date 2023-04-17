(Video) Salah ice-cold to finish off outrageously good LFC counter as Robbo & Gakpo combine

Mo Salah was the man on the end of another clear-cut Liverpool chance as the Merseysiders put their hosts, Leeds United, to the sword at Elland Road.

Once again, the former Fiorentina hitman had his teammates to thank as a brilliant run from Andy Robertson was well-supplemented by some stunning combinations with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

It’s been a huge turnaround for the ex-Wolves attacker who finished off an otherwise dismal first 45 minutes of action in West Yorkshire with an assist.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: