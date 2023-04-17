(Video) Salah doubles LFC lead with first-time stunner in four-minute salvo v Leeds

Mo Salah showcased his ruthless nature in front of goal with a stunning first-time effort to beat Illan Meslier at his near post.

It was Diogo Jota who will have earnt all the plaudits, however, and rightly so after the Portuguese international was spotted winning the ball back in his on half before launching a pacy Reds counter and teeing up his Egyptian teammate in the opposition box.

It’s exactly the kind of lethality Jurgen Klopp will have missed on our away trips of late and hopefully a sign that we’re genuinely turning a corner on the road.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: