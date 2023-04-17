(Video) New angle of Trent’s assist to Nunez will have Liverpool fans drooling

Trent Alexander-Arnold posted arguably one of his best-ever displays in the famous red shirt in Liverpool’s 6-1 dismantling of Leeds United at Elland Road.

One notable moment from the night was the No.66’s sumptuous assist, which fans can now observe from a glorious new angle exposing the effortless nature of the fullback’s delivery.

It seems Jurgen Klopp has finally hit upon the right formula for his outfit in the run-in to the end of the season – one which appears to be getting the most out of his chief creator.

