(Video) Man Alexander-Arnold replaced at right-back backs Scouser’s move to midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold has consistently held down the right-back position for Liverpool since 2017 but now looks to be making a transition to midfield, or the new role that Jurgen Klopp has described as the ‘double six’.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Nathaniel Clyne backed his former Anfield teammate to make the transition to midfield: “Coming through the academy at Liverpool, I think he was playing quite a few of his games at centre-midfield. He’s got the quality with his passing.”

The now Crystal Palace defender was originally displaced by the Scouser in our team and the West Derby-born player hasn’t looked back since.

There will be few who have had to study the game of our No.66 as closely as our former right-back and so his backing is certainly something to listen to.

You can watch Clyne’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “Coming through the academy at Liverpool, I think he was playing quite a few of his games at centre-midfield. He’s got the quality with his passing.” Nathaniel Clyne says Trent Alexander-Arnold can play in midfield. pic.twitter.com/vav7Dh0iDh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2023

