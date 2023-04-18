(Video) ‘Really surprised me’: Sky Sports pundit ‘didn’t realise’ one thing about Liverpool star

Brentford defender Ben Mee was highly complimentary of one Liverpool player prior to Monday night’s win over Leeds.

The 33-year-old was on punditry duty for Sky Sports’ MNF coverage when he shared some insight into coming up against Mo Salah, confessing that he ‘didn’t realise’ the Egyptian’s strength until facing him on the pitch.

The two players have been in opposition with one another nine times so far in their respective careers, with the Reds attacker emerging victorious six times but on the losing side when the Bees won 3-1 against us at the start of 2023 (Transfermarkt).

Mee said of the 30-year-old: “He’s a fantastic player. He’s one of the best I’ve played against. He works so hard for his team as well, which I love about him. He’s so difficult to defend against one-on-one. He goes both ways.”

The Brentford defender added: “I remember the first time I played against him. I went for a block tackle with him and I didn’t realise how strong he was. It really surprised me.”

Mee came across tremendously on MNF last night, and his insight on Salah was very interesting to hear, with the pair set to face off again when the Bees visit Anfield on 6 May.

You can see the clip from Sky Sports’ coverage below, shared via @footballdaily on Twitter: