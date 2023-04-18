(Video) Jamie Carragher compares Liverpool star’s goal scoring to Luis Suarez, after Leeds

Liverpool have been blessed to have many talented forwards in our history but Jamie Carragher has compared one of our current stars, to his former teammate and an Anfield great – Luis Suarez.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser spoke about Darwin Nunez and said: “He’s never going to be a clinical finisher I don’t think, I might be wrong because sometimes maybe you look at what Luis Suarez was like when he first came to England and he was a bit like that, missing chances early on”.

READ MORE: (Video) Man Alexander-Arnold replaced at right-back backs Scouser’s move to midfield

The two Uruguayans have plenty in common already and many Reds will be hoping that our No.27 can start to add performances and goals like those we saw from our former No.7, into his own game.

The 23-year-old has so many bright years ahead of him and let’s hope he can prove the Bootle-born pundit wrong, by becoming a clinical finisher for Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Suarez and Nunez (from 0:35) via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ "He's never going to be a clinical finisher."@Carra23 & Ben Mee discuss the dangers Darwin Nunez could cause opposition pic.twitter.com/hqvFIJBnnv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 17, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions