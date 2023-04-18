(Video) Heartwarming moment Alisson hands his gloves to supporters after 6-1 victory

Liverpool fans were delighted to see the Reds put six goals past Leeds United and, despite losing his clean sheet, Alisson Becker would have also been delighted to see the Reds triumph during the match.

The Brazilian was spotted after the final whistle, as he handed his gloves to a supporter who captured a video of the moment.

Seeing as the caption read: ‘Got beat 6-1 but got Allisons gloves’, it seems to suggest that the luck recipient was a home fan but that doesn’t take away from the gesture by our No.1.

Perhaps had we managed to secure a clean sheet the former Roma man would have been less willing to part with them as soon as the game ended!

You can watch the video of Alisson via @lucgarro on TikTok:

