‘Already looking for…’ – Report outlines what footballer’s partner has seemingly done in Liverpool

The partner of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is believed to be on the lookout for a residence in Liverpool, according to reports from Netherlands.

Last month, 90min claimed that the Reds were interested in a potential summer move for the 21-year-old, and those rumours could be amplified given more recent developments.

Dutch outlet Vandaag Inside reported that the centre-back’s girlfriend is searching for a house in the Merseyside city, with the outlet tweeting (via @vandaaginside) that she ‘seems to be already looking for a house in Liverpool’.

While that report may well hint that Timber might have his sights set on teaming up with Jurgen Klopp’s side, especially in the wake of transfer speculation linking him with the Anfield club, it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is no mention of contact being made between the Reds and the player, nor of scouts from Liverpool being dispatched to see him in action, and his partner’s apparent search for accommodation in the city doesn’t automatically mean he’s on the brink of a move to the 19-time champions of England.

However, if this rumour gathers more legs over the coming weeks and the 21-year-old is indeed a strong candidate for a transfer to Merseyside, he’d be a smart acquisition.

As per FBref, he’s one of the most progressive defenders outside of Europe’s five main leagues, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers on the continent for passes made, pass completion, successful take-ons, progressive passes and progressive carries.

Timber also boasts the capability of playing on the right in addition to his usual centre-back role (Transfermarkt), similar to current Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

While it’s far too soon to read anything much into his girlfriend’s apparent house-hunting, his name could be on to keep an eye upon between now and the summer, should more concrete interest from the Reds come to light.

'Vriendin Jurriën Timber schijnt al een huis aan het zoeken te zijn in Liverpool'https://t.co/mu1Z6XOYxc#veronicaoffside pic.twitter.com/ny4uXOqJ9v — Vandaag Inside (@vandaaginside) April 17, 2023

