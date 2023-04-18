Talks held: Liverpool take action in search for potential Ward successor at Anfield – report

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Tim Steidten over the soon-to-be vacant sporting director role at Anfield.

Incumbent Julian Ward will depart the position at the end of this season, just one year after taking over from Michael Edwards, and it seems that the Reds are determined to fill the vacancy before long.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club have ‘moved quickly’ to make contact with the 48-year-old, who’s ‘well-regarded’ for his efforts with Bayer Leverkusen, whom he left abruptly last month after a brief spell working with manager Xabi Alonso.

The report added that Steidten is among multiple candidates under consideration by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, although he’s ‘likely’ to enter discussions with other clubs as well.

Almost immediately after the 48-year-old left the BayArena in March, the Reds were among several Premier League sides believed to be ready to pounce for his services (Football Insider).

If FSG can bring him to Anfield as Ward’s replacement, it’d be considered quite a coup, given the reputation he’s earned in European football circles.

As noted by Football Insider, Steidten was involved in the bargain acquisitions of Moussa Diaby, Adam Hlozek, Pierro Hincapie and Florian Wirtz at Leverkusen, with all four likely to yield significant profits for the Bundesliga side if they’re sold on in the future.

Indeed, Chelsea had tried to lure him to Stamford Bridge last autumn when they had a sporting director vacancy to fill (as per football.london), so it’d be fair to classify the 48-year-old as a man in demand.

After many years of prosperous transfer activity under Edwards, Liverpool must be shrewd in appointing someone who could potentially enjoy a similar level of success at Anfield.

Steidten’s work at Leverkusen suggests that he could be the perfect man to take over from Ward in the summer.

