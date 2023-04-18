Liverpool’s ‘priority target’ named; currently earns £80k-p/w – Romano

It’s set to be a busy summer of transfer activity for Liverpool and, now that Jude Bellingham has seemingly been ruled out a move to Anfield, our new main target has been named.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Mason Mount remains priority target for #LFC’.

It’s certainly not the first time that the Chelsea man has been linked with the Reds but seeing as both the much-discussed Borussia Dortmund teenager and now Ryan Gravenberch have been ruled out of moving to our club – he looks to be top of our shopping list.

Mason Mount is soon set to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and with Todd Boehly about to be bank-rolling another manager this summer, their already swelled squad will need to be trimmed down.

With the England international currently earning £80,000-per-week (via Capology), he will surely be looking for a pay rise but will not be expecting to rival any of our highest earners.

The only concern is that the Reds will need more than one option to replace the outgoing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner – in what will likely be an expensive window for our owners.

If Jurgen Klopp is planning on reshaping the face of his midfield then a rejuvenated Trent Alexander-Arnold could partner both the 24-year-old Londoner and whoever else he deems good enough to make a positive impact on our team.

