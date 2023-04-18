(Video) Liverpool fan shares clip of travelling Reds’ jubilant reaction to Luis Diaz’s return

As if ending a five-match winless run by thrashing Leeds 6-1 to pick up an all too rare away victory wasn’t pleasing enough for Liverpool fans, they also got to see Luis Diaz make his first appearance for more than six months.

Having been sidelined with a knee injury since October (Transfermarkt), the Colombian was introduced in the 81st minute at Elland Road, by which stage the Reds were four goals to the good and had the points secured.

The 26-year-old had started the season in fine form, with seven goal involvements in 12 games prior to his lengthy layoff (Transfermarkt), and hopefully he can have a telling impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

Upon taking to the pitch in the final few minutes against Leeds, Diaz was unsurprisingly given a raucous welcome by the travelling Liverpool supporters, with Sky Sports commentator Bill Leslie correctly predicting that the ex-Porto would get ‘the biggest ovation’ of any substitute last night.

Reds-supporting TikTok user absolutelfc64 shared a clip on the social media site of the moment that the Colombian was introduced, with the away fans greeting him jubilantly as he came on for Cody Gakpo.

The 26-year-old’s return was the cherry on top of the icing on Monday night!

You can see the Liverpool supporters’ reaction to Diaz’s introduction below, as shared by absolutelfc64 on TikTok (taken from Sky Sports’ coverage of the game):