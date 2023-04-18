Romano: Liverpool ‘set to open talks’ for £75m target who’s ‘guaranteed’ to leave current club

Liverpool are ‘set to open talks’ in the near future over a possible summer move for Alexis Mac Allister, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Mirror reported last week that the £75m-valued midfielder is of interest to the Reds, with his agent and father telling Puro Boca (via Bola VIP) that the Brighton star will ‘most likely’ be playing for a different club next season.

The Italian journalist has seemingly doubled down on Carlos Mac Allister’s recent assertion, adding that the Anfield club could soon proceed with negotiations over a potential transfer.

Romano told CaughtOffside: “Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”

With both the reliable reporter and the player’s own family indicating that Mac Allister will depart the Amex Stadium over the next few months, that should theoretically make him an attainable signing for Liverpool.

However, the Reds will need to be organised and ready to pounce given that Man United are also believed to be on the verge of proceeding with their own talks for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Plus, if Brighton’s reported £75m valuation is indeed accurate, that could take up a significant chunk of FSG’s summer transfer budget, particularly if there’s no Champions League football at Anfield next season.

In many ways, Mac Allister seems an ideal target for Liverpool – a midfielder who, at 24, should be about to enter his prime; already acclimatised to Premier League football (89 appearances); a world champion with Argentina who’d bring a winning mentality into the dressing room.

The opportunity to pounce certainly appears to be there, if the Reds can seize it.

