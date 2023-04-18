(Video) No goals in a year: Jota’s highlights as he made a triumphant return to goal-scoring form

Diogo Jota had experienced a long run without a goal for Liverpool and even after most of his first-half display, some of our supporters were questioning the form of our No.20.

However, the two goals and one assist that he ended up providing against Leeds United emphatically showed everyone that the Portuguese forward was back.

Watching his match highlights is enough to see that the 26-year-old is finally returning to his former self and let’s hope that he can build on this now.

With Jurgen Klopp able to utilise all six of his current attacking options for the first time at Elland Road, it’s certainly a good time to recover your form!

You can watch Jota’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Kdbiago on Twitter):

