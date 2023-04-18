BBC pundit exclaims ‘Liverpool are back’ after Elland Road romp

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes ‘Liverpool are back’ following their thumping 6-1 win away to his previous employers Leeds on Monday night.

The Reds had gone five matches without a win prior to the clash at Elland Road but went into the game off the back of a spirited comeback from 0-2 down against Premier League leaders Arsenal last week, when only the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale in goal prevented Jurgen Klopp’s side from completing the turnaround.

The 43-year-old was on punditry duty for BBC Radio 5 Live for last night’s match when he shared his belief that the Merseysiders have turned a corner.

Robinson said: “If you look at last week’s performance from Liverpool against Arsenal and this one, you’d almost say Liverpool are back.

“Every time they’ve broken in the second half they’ve looked like they’re going to score. Leeds only know one way to play and in doing that they’ve left themselves exposed.”

As convincing and clinical as Liverpool were last night, fans will probably be wary of getting ahead of themselves based on what’s happened after some of our other emphatic wins this season.

The aforementioned five-match winless streak was immediately preceded by hammering Manchester United 7-0, while we were held to a goalless draw at Everton and thrashed by Napoli within a fortnight of us sticking nine past Bournemouth.

If we’re to somehow salvage a top-four finish from here, it’ll take the consistency we were showing this time last year to reel in Newcastle. High-scoring romps are enjoyable, but Klopp would no doubt take six one-goal victories over a single six-goal demolition job.

Like Robinson says, though, there’s been something in the Leeds game, and the second half against Arsenal, which suggests that perhaps the Reds are moving towards the levels we saw in recent years under the German.

Liverpool might not be fully ‘back’ just yet, but at least they’re showing signs of a revival following some dreadful displays either side of the March international break.

