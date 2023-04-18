Alongside Gravenberch: Liverpool have another Dutch talent in their sights this summer – journalist

Amid intensifying links to Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool are also believed to be eyeing another Dutch talent.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on his website that the Reds are ready to battle Premier League rivals Newcastle for Perr Schuurs this summer.

The defender came to prominence at Ajax before joining Torino for €14m (£12.3m) last year, and the Magpies are reportedly intent on putting an offer to the Serie A club for the 23-year-old, although Il Toro could well demand double what they paid for him.

While strengthening the midfield is set to be Liverpool’s priority in the upcoming transfer window (as per Fabrizio Romano), there could also be scope for defensive additions.

Schuurs has distinguished himself as a no-nonsense centre-back for Torino this season. As per WhoScored, he averages 2.1 successful aerial duels, 1.7 tackles and 3.3 clearances per game, evidently comfortable in executing his core duties as a defender.

Each of those returns would see him place in the top four among Jurgen Klopp’s squad for those metrics (WhoScored), while his passing success rate of 87.5% is bettered by only four Reds players to start a league match in 2022/23.

Indeed, Liverpool are well aware of the qualities he possesses, having taken him on trial at Anfield as a teenager five years ago before opting to let him continue his development in his native Netherlands (Daily Mail).

Now that Schuurs is substantially more experienced, and proving his worth in one of Europe’s top leagues, the time could be right to gazump Newcastle in moving for the Dutch centre-back.

