‘I’m aware…’ – Romano says ‘there has been talk’ of Liverpool eyeing up £50k-p/w midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has said ‘there has been talk’ of Liverpool eyeing a possible summer move for Conor Gallagher, although there is ‘nothing advanced’ in that particular transfer link.

A report from Football Insider over the weekend claimed that the £50,000-per-week Chelsea man (FBref) is among a five-man shortlist of midfielders being prioritised as targets at Anfield for the off-season, following the unsuccessful pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

The Italian journalist has now shared what he knows regarding the 23-year-old’s future, with his current club likely to be forced into selling some of their assets over the coming months.

Romano told CaughtOffside: “I’m aware there has been talk of Liverpool, Newcastle and others eyeing up Conor Gallagher. His departure this summer is a possibility, but nothing clear yet on clubs approaching him.

“There’s nothing advanced at this stage. Chelsea will consider bids as they need to sell some players but nothing is 100% decided yet.”

Football Insider also named Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Joao Palhinha and Nicolo Barella among the quintet of midfielders being prioritised for the summer transfer window.

It’d be unrealistic to expect all five to be signed, but the hope is that at least two (ideally three) of those would end up at Anfield by the start of 2023/24.

Judging by Romano’s assertion, a move for Gallagher doesn’t seem as far advanced as one for the first name mentioned above, with the Italian also informing CaughtOffside that Liverpool are ‘set to open’ talks’ over a possible raid for Brighton’s Argentine World Cup winner.

The Chelsea man has been in and out of the team this season, starting just 12 of his 28 Premier League appearances (Transfermarkt), although he’s proven quite capable of making his mark in the division.

A loan spell at Crystal Palace last term yielded eight goals in 34 top-flight games, a scoring return which matches that of the Reds’ two most prolific midfielders combined in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

It seems from Romano’s latest update that nothing will happen imminently on Gallagher, but if Chelsea do need to get players out the door over the summer, that could play into Liverpool’s hands.

