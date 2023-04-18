‘What I can tell you…’ – Romano shares insight into Klopp & Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp will have ‘a big role’ to play in Liverpool’s summer transfer decisions, according to a new claim from Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds could be set for a very busy off-season in the market, with several of their current squad seeing their contracts expire in June, including multiple midfielders.

That position is highly likely to be the primary focus of transfer activity at Anfield, with Football Insider recently reporting that a five-man shortlist has been drawn up for that area of the pitch alone.

In his latest briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “Regarding reports of an important Liverpool recruitment meeting taking place last week – honestly it’s normal for top clubs to meet and discuss targets, it does not sound to me like big news. It’s routine for football clubs.

“What I can tell you for now is that Jurgen Klopp will have big role in the decisions and midfielders remain the priority for the Reds.”

It’s only right that the manager of a football club should have a significant input on transfer decisions, particularly one of Klopp’s track record.

Liverpool have made a number of transformative signings during his reign at Anfield, including Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, so the German can certainly be trusted with his eye for a player.

It’ll come as no surprise that midfield is regarded as the priority position to address this summer, with four of our current options (including the on-loan Arthur Melo) set to depart at the end of this season, as per Transfermarkt.

You’d expect at least two (ideally three) new players in that department, along with the possibility of one or two defenders and a backup goalkeeper for Alisson, should Caoimhin Kelleher move on as expected.

Liverpool’s finishing position in 2022/23 – and the European competition in which we’re participating next term – could significantly impact how big a budget we’ll have for the summer, but whatever that outcome may be, a busy-season of ins and outs can surely be anticipated.

