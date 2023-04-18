‘No intention to negotiate’ – Romano rules out key midfield target as face of summer window changes again

Liverpool fans had their hopes pinned on the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham but now that the deal is seemingly dead in the water, attention had turned to other targets though Fabrizio Romano has just dropped a huge bombshell.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Italian transfer expert said: ‘Ryan Gravenberch wants to play more, this is why Liverpool approached his agent. But Bayern have no intention to negotiate. 🚨🔴

‘Bayern position is very clear: they want to keep Gravenberch, feeling shared by the board and Tuchel’.

This is huge news for the Reds as it appeared the decision to sidestep on any possible negotiations for the Borussia Dortmund teenager, was so that we could add several more affordable options in one window.

With Ryan Gravenberch being seemingly both affordable and frustrated with game time in Germany, it felt like an understandable option for Jurgen Klopp but we look to watch another target slip through our grasp.

Of course, with all these rumours you never truly know how true they are but the growing number of reports about the Bayern Munich star seemed to show that he could be Anfield-bound.

Now though, we may have to start assessing other names that could arrive on Merseyside – with Mason Mount increasingly becoming the most likely name that we could see on our teamsheet in the next campaign.

It seems clear the Chelsea man can’t solve our midfield concerns alone but the growing influence of Trent Alexander-Arnold could mean less action is needed in the window but just one addition to the middle of our pitch – will not be enough.

