Trent did something in Liverpool’s win over Leeds that just 3 other EPL players have managed

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined a very select group of Premier League players with a three-pronged feat from Liverpool’s 6-1 win over Leeds on Monday night.

As noted by OptaJoe and shared by the statistical experts via Twitter, the 24-year-old became just the fourth player in the English top flight (since their records began in 2003/04) to register two or more assists, complete more than 100 passes and achieve a 90% pass accuracy in one match.

The other three players to manage that feat are Santi Cazorla (Arsenal v West Brom in 2015), David Silva (Man City v Newcastle in 2020) and Paul Pogba (Man United v Newcastle in 2021).

Trent very much passed the eye test at Elland Road last night, visibly excelling in a new hybrid role slightly further upfield from his nominal right-back position, while further statistics from Sofascore highlight just how impressive he was against Leeds.

He ended the night with 124 completed passes out of 136, touched the ball 153 times and played 11 accurate long balls out of 16 attempted, all while winning three duels and three tackles as he performed superbly both in and out of possession.

His pass to set up the final goal of the 6-1 triumph for Darwin Nunez was a joy to behold and showcased the 24-year-old at his brilliant best, with this performance going a long way towards answering his critics from recent weeks.

Trent has had to endure some difficult moments this season, but he was simply outstanding against the Whites, with OptaJoe’s number crunching the perfect summary of a display that Jamie Carragher dubbed ‘sensational‘.

You can see OptaJoe’s recognition of Trent’s performance below (via @OptaJoe on Twitter):

4 – Only four players have assisted 2+ goals, completed 100+ passes and maintained a pass accuracy over 90% in a Premier League match on record (since 03-04). 2023 – Alexander-Arnold v Leeds

2021 – Pogba v Newcastle

2020 – D. Silva v Newcastle

2015 – Cazorla v WBA Architects. pic.twitter.com/17AhgUyLkZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2023

