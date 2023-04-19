‘Liverpool see a chance…’ – Ben Jacobs claims Reds are eyeing potential transfer ‘bargain’

According to one journalist, Liverpool are eyeing a potential ‘bargain’ swoop for one of their primary summer transfer targets.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been strongly linked with the Reds in recent weeks, and Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Tuesday that the 24-year-old ‘remains [a] priority target’ at Anfield.

A report from the Daily Mail last month mentioned a likely asking price of £70m, although Ben Jacobs believes Jurgen Klopp’s side could lure him for a lower amount, given that the England international’s current contract ends next year (Transfermarkt).

The CBS Sports reporter told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside: “There is a real chance Mason Mount joins from Chelsea. Mount is no closer to signing a Chelsea extension and Liverpool see a chance to get him for a bargain.

“Chelsea will still try, and their new manager could be a key factor, but right now Mount can be pitched a more defined and integral role at Liverpool. And although Chelsea may try for £70m, Liverpool believe the price will be less.”

If the Reds can bring the 24-year-old to Anfield for significantly less than the previously quoted £70m, that could be deemed very good business on FSG’s part.

Football Transfers cite Mount’s current market value at €73.8m (£65m), so for Liverpool to sign him for less than that would be considered a very shrewd coup, especially if it weakens a direct domestic rival.

As Jacobs referenced, the identity of Chelsea’s next permanent manager could help to sway the England international’s plans one way or the other, but the structure under Klopp at Anfield should offer a clearer picture as to where he’d fit into the German’s thinking.

There are a few encouraging signs to indicate that a smart deal is there to be done for the Reds if they’re savvy enough to pursue it, between the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge, the potential to sign the 24-year-old for a relatively knockdown price and the likelihood of a prominent role on Merseyside.

