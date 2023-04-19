(Video) Carragher reveals what question he’s often asked about Liverpool’s Istanbul 2005 triumph

Jamie Carragher has revealed what particular topic he’s most often asked about in relation to Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League final victory.

The Reds memorably came from 3-0 down at half-time against AC Milan to triumph after a penalty shoot-out in one of the most extraordinary nights in European football history.

Rafael Benitez revealed to The Mirror a few months later that he struggled to find the right message to communicate to his team during the interval, ultimately urging the players not to let their heads drop, and what happened next has gone down in legend.

Within 15 minutes of the game resuming, Liverpool had drawn level with a star-studded Rossoneri team who’d won the competition two years previously, and the subsequent heroics of Jerzy Dudek helped the Merseysiders to end the night as champions of Europe.

Carragher was reflecting on that final with Andriy Shevchenko, who was in the vanquished Milan side, on punditry duty for CBS Sports on Tuesday night when he revealed that he’s asked about the interval more than the match itself.

The former Reds defender said: “When we speak about this game or I get asked about this game, I get asked more about half-time than maybe the game.”

It’ll be 18 years next month since that iconic night in Istanbul, yet to this day the lustre and the magic of how Liverpool won their fifth European Cup never fades.

