‘I am told…’ – Reliable journalist drops potential Liverpool exit claim over ‘great player’

Fabio Carvalho could be on his way out of Liverpool after only one year at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old signed from Fulham last May after helping the Cottagers to win promotion to the Premier League, but he’s found game-time increasingly difficult to come by at Anfield.

Since the FA Cup third round replay at Wolves three months ago, he’s been given a grand total of three minutes of senior action (Transfermarkt), and one of the most reliable reporters in the business has indicated that the youngster could be set for a move away from the Reds.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “Fabio Carvalho, I am told, is leaving. We have to see what kind of solution they will find but he is young and he is not playing.”

Considering the much-publicised midfield problems endured by Liverpool this season, it seems baffling as to why Carvalho hasn’t been given more of a chance since the turn of the year.

In the early weeks of his time at Anfield, it looked like he was settling in quickly, scoring in consecutive games against Bournemouth and Newcastle at the end of August. The latter of those was a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

He also earned glowing praise from Bobby Firmino, who dubbed him a ‘star’ and ‘a great player’ upon coming to the Reds (LFC official website, via Yahoo! Sport).

However, since the World Cup break in particular, Carvalho has become something of a forgotten man under Jurgen Klopp, frequently failing to even make the matchday squad in spite of injuries to midfielders like Naby Keita and Thiago (Transfermarkt).

Romano didn’t specify whether Liverpool are intending to let the 20-year-old leave on loan or permanently, but the former option would surely make no sense.

It’d be madness to jettison him for good without ever truly giving him a chance to prove his worth, whereas regular game-time elsewhere as a loanee would at least keep him within the Reds’ clutches while also enabling him to develop as a player and come back to Anfield richer for the experience.

You can catch Romano’s comments on Carvalho below, from the Here We Go podcast (via Spotify, at 14:51)

