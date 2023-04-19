Fabrizio Romano confirms surprise Liverpool summer transfer pursuit

Fabrizio Romano informed listeners on the latest instalment of his Here We Go Podcast that Liverpool will pursue a new goalkeeper as backup to Alisson Becker this summer.

The Merseysiders are potentially expecting to see Caoimhin Kelleher depart in the window in search of increased minutes, whilst younger alternatives in Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies may need more developmental time before being actively considered as an understudy.

Given how vital the Irish international has proven in seasons past, filling in for Champions League ties and cup finals, getting in a suitable replacement will be of the utmost importance if we are to have any hope of competing on all fronts in future.

Whether the Reds will have top European football next term remains to be seen, of course, given that time is quickly running out for the club to leapfrog the likes of Newcastle United or Manchester United.

Indeed, the odds seem stacked against the club with only nine points separating the FA Cup holders from the Magpies in fourth.

To take their mind off the tense battle for top four, fans can click here to visit bet999.io and choose from a wide array of betting options casino games to while the time away until the Merseysiders’ next league meeting with Nottingham Forest this coming Saturday.

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher compares Liverpool star’s goal scoring to Luis Suarez, after Leeds

READ MORE: (Video) Man Alexander-Arnold replaced at right-back backs Scouser’s move to midfield

Beyond the pursuit of midfield reinforcements and potentially an addition to the backline, we’d have to imagine that the search for a possible successor to Kelleher will be low on the list of priorities.

Fresher legs will be right at the top of the shortlist for the midfield with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s time on the pitch likely to be heavily reduced next term.

It’s a somewhat jarring reality given the part the pair have played in one of the most successful periods of Liverpool’s already illustrious history.

Such is the nature of change, of course, and if we still harbour any hope of returning to the pinnacle of European and domestic football – ruthlessness will be the name of the game for Jurgen Klopp, his coaching staff and his recruitment team ahead of what should be a summer of major change.

All this must be underpinned by the understanding that we aren’t anywhere near as far away from returning to that point as some of our diabolical performances this year have suggested.

Record-breaking wins – not to mention a remarkable comeback against league leaders Arsenal – certainly indicate that we could once again be the side that, in Klopp’s words, other teams don’t want to play against.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions