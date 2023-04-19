Fabrizio Romano says LFC could complete transfer no fan was expecting

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool could look to add a forward this summer as part of a potential six-man strong overhaul of the squad.

The Merseysiders did recruit Cody Gakpo from PSV in January, though are set to lose Bobby Firmino on a free transfer in the summer with his contract due to expire.

“My expectation is for Liverpool to go for two, maybe three, midfielders in the summer, to go for a new fullback, for a new goalkeeper as backup to Alisson, and maybe something offensive,” the Italian told the Here We Go Podcast. “Because they will be really busy this summer. Could be like six signings.”

There are a range of options at the club’s disposal in the forward department (with Harvey Elliott perhaps worth including as an additional option and cover for Mo Salah’s position), however, which could mean that the Reds hold off on bolstering the area until a later window.

“At the moment they feel they are covered because they have Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Jota, many players in these positions, but Firmino is leaving,” the reporter continued. “So will Liverpool go for one more striker? What kind of player will they sign? Or maybe they will stay with these players.”

In our minds here at Empire of the Kop, it would be nonsensical to add to our firepower should it come at the cost of furnishing the midfield with a new face.

Though two midfielders are considered a safe minimum for Jurgen Klopp’s men, ongoing question marks over Curtis Jones in the middle of the park – not to mention Stefan Bacjetic and our No.19’s relative youth – we’d be well advised to plan for the future by aiming for three new options.

Whether that will appeal to Jurgen Klopp and Co. whilst we’re also looking to replenish the back four remains to be seen and there is always the risk of us adding too much onto our plate ahead of a season in which notable improvement is required.

