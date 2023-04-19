Reliable journo names which Liverpool midfield target ‘seems the most likely’ to join in summer

One reliable journalist has identified which of the myriad reported Liverpool midfield transfer targets will ‘most likely’ come to Anfield in the summer.

Even though the hunt for Jude Bellingham seems to be over, the Reds continue to be linked with an abundance of midfielders, including Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Conor Gallagher, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella and more.

It seems plausible that at least two of those could arrive, with four of Jurgen Klopp’s current options set to depart once their deals expire in June (Transfermarkt), and Ian Doyle has revealed which of the many reported targets is likeliest to become a Red by the start of next season.

When asked in a Liverpool Echo Q&A which of the numerous Anfield-linked midfielders is the most probable to sign for the club, the journalist replied: “Mount seems the most likely, although in truth I’d imagine most midfielders would want to join Liverpool.”

Doyle isn’t the only respected reporter to lend his weight to the possibility of the Chelsea midfielder swapping west London for Merseyside in the summer.

CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside this week that ‘there is a real chance’ of the transfer link coming to fruition, with the 24-year-old ‘no closer to signing’ a contract extension at Stamford Bridge beyond 2024 and Liverpool eyeing a potential ‘bargain’ for him.

Among the numerous midfielders being linked with the Reds of late, Mount arguably boasts one of the most impressive CVs.

He’s already well versed in the Premier League, with 51 goal contributions in 129 games in the division (Transfermarkt), while he’s won the Champions League and Club World Cup with Chelsea, along with 36 caps for England and a start in the final of Euro 2020.

Also, his primary role as an attacking midfielder could give greater impetus in a position where goals have been in rather short supply from Liverpool’s current options this season (Transfermarkt), so the 24-year-old ticks plenty of boxes as to why he’d seem an ideal prospective addition at Anfield.

