(Video) Konate bamboozles Leeds players with unbelievable skill to leave LFC fans purring

Ibrahima Konate has quickly developed a reputation at Liverpool for his stellar defensive displays since agreeing a switch from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman dazzled in a different way during the 6-1 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road, however, with one fan (@PassLikeThiago) supplying footage of the defender retaining possession by skillfully flipping the ball over the head of one opposition star before laying it off to a teammate.

It’s a rare bit of flair from the centre-half close to the centre-circle, though one that goes to show off his remarkable composure in possession – not to mention what a talent we have alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago: