‘Amazing’ Liverpool starter now considering La Liga switch to restart career – Mundo Deportivo

Trent Alexander-Arnold is allegedly considering a ‘change of scenery to relaunch his career’.

This comes courtesy of a report from Mundo Deportivo (as relayed by Liverpool World), following what has been an admittedly difficult individual campaign for the Liverpool defender.

The ‘amazing’ (as described by Cafu for FourFourTwo) fullback has enjoyed something of a significant uplift in recent weeks, however, registering three assists (half his total tally for the season) in the space of two games thanks to a hugely beneficial tactical tweak from Jurgen Klopp.

With fresh licence to move centrally in the pitch when in possession far earlier in build-up, the No.66 has been encouraged to maximise his offensive capabilities – as was particularly well-demonstrated in the second-half of our 2-2 comeback against Arsenal and in the 90 minutes against Leeds.

As such, it remains abundantly clear, despite ongoing accusations over the fullback’s supposedly limited defensive nous, that Alexander-Arnold very much has – and should have – a future in the red half of Merseyside.

If we can figure out how to appropriately protect the backline in the process – a task that will more than likely see us recruit a handful of new midfielders in the summer window – there’s every reason to believe that Liverpool can be devastatingly good at both ends of the pitch moving forward.

A report, then, to take with a pinch of salt – most certainly!

