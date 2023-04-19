‘Will leave in the summer’: Liverpool journo drops Anfield exit prediction on ‘incredible’ brute

Ian Doyle has namechecked one Liverpool player who he expects ‘will leave’ Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The journalist was hosting a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo this afternoon when he was asked whether he believes the Reds should be in the market for a new centre-back during the off-season.

He replied by giving his verdict on two current defenders at the club, stating: “I think Nat Phillips will leave in the summer and wouldn’t be surprised if Joel Matip departs, so a new centre-back is being assessed, yes.”

Phillips’ time at Anfield is perhaps best remembered for his involvement in the second half of the 2020/21 season, when he was parachuted into the team regularly amid a defensive injury crisis and ultimately played a big part in Liverpool salvaging third place in the Premier League.

Along with fellow youngster Rhys Williams, who similarly benefitted from that turn of fate, Klopp hailed the Bolton native as ‘incredible’ (Sky Sports News, via The Transfer Room), with the 26-year-old also coming to the fore with a majestic turn during a Champions League game against AC Milan in 2021.

However, despite voluble criticism of the Reds’ more established centre-backs from some quarters, he’s still only been given 232 minutes of senior game-time in the current campaign, with 166 of those coming in domestic cup action (Transfermarkt).

By contrast, Liverpool’s four other senior central defenders have all had 1,000 minutes or more (Transfermarkt), leaving Phillips under no illusions as to where he sits in the Anfield pecking order.

At 26, he’s no longer a fledgling talent setting out on his senior career, so it’d be entirely understandable if his sights are set on trying to become a more established presence elsewhere.

If he does move on in the summer, he’ll always have the gratitude of Reds supporters for stepping up commendably when he was desperately needed two years ago.

