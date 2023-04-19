(Photo) Liverpool fans will adore these faces from Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in training

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz thoroughly enjoyed Liverpool’s training session on Wednesday, judging by one image shared by the club on social media.

The Reds were put through their paces at Kirkby today ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest, with the South American duo among those pictured.

Both sat out the recent international break due to respective injury problems, but the Uruguayan was swiftly back in action at the start of this month, while the Colombian made his first appearance in six months off the bench against Leeds earlier this week.

Liverpool’s official Twitter channel shared videos and photos from the training session, with one image showing Nunez and Diaz wearing beaming smiles and enjoying a laugh together.

It’s a snapshot to warm the hearts of Reds fans everywhere, and ideally we’ll be seeing plenty more smiles from the duo celebrating goals on matchdays as they aim to play their part in firing Jurgen Klopp’s team back into Champions League contention.

You can see the image of the two forwards below, via @LFC on Twitter: