‘On the shortlist’ – Journalist claims 7x league champion can ‘count on’ interest from Liverpool

One French journalist has said that Adrien Rabiot can ‘count on’ transfer interest from Liverpool, who apparently have the Juventus midfielder on their ‘shortlist’.

The 28-year-old’s contract in Turin will expire in June, and with his current club finding it difficult to meet his demands, it looks increasingly likely that he’ll become a free agent over the summer.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, reporter Ignazio Genuardi stated: “At the end of the contract with Juventus, Rabiot can notably count on the interest of Liverpool.

“While the Old Lady will find it difficult to align with her demands, the former Parisian is on the shortlist of Klopp in search of reinforcement in the midfield.”

Rabiot is a name who’s long been mentioned alongside Liverpool, with reports as far back as 2018 (ESPN FC) talking up that potential move.

The Juventus midfielder told Tuttosport last month that he’s ‘followed the Reds’ since childhood, so playing at Anfield could well appeal to him.

If the Frenchman were to team up with Jurgen Klopp’s side, he could bring an elite winning mentality to the dressing room, having lifted 24 career trophies – including seven league titles – across club and international level (Transfermarkt).

To sign a midfielder of such pedigree on a free transfer would appear to be a no-brainer for Liverpool, although two possible concerns arise.

Firstly, he’d likely command a wage equal to or better than the €172,500 (£152,000) per week he currently earns at Juventus (FBref), which would place him towards the upper end of the scale at Anfield.

Also, his mother and agent Veronique has clashed with players, coached and even the father of Kylian Mbappe in the past (Marca), so Klopp could be reticent to become involved with someone who’d potentially carry a lot of baggage.

Liverpool have been linked with a wide gamut of midfielders ahead of the summer, so whether anything would come of their reported interested in Rabiot remains unclear.

En fin de contrat avec la #Juventus #Turin, #Rabiot peut notamment compter sur l’intérêt de #Liverpool. Alors que la Vieille Dame aura du mal à s’aligner sur ses exigences, l’ancien Parisien figure sur la short-list d’un Klopp en quête de renfort dans l’entrejeu. #Mercato — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) April 18, 2023

