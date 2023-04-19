‘Liverpool will be there’: Fabrizio Romano drops encouraging transfer update for Reds fans

Fabrizio Romano has backed Liverpool to ‘be there’ for Mason Mount should there be a genuine opportunity to sign the England international in the summer.

The Merseysiders have been appreciating the midfielder for some time now ahead of what is expected to be a summer of serious change.

“Liverpool will be there, Liverpool appreciate Mason Mount,” the Guardian journalist spoke on the Here We Go Podcast. “They have his name on the list since February. So, for sure, he is one of the 12 midfielders mentioned by Jurgen Klopp a few days ago in a press conference.”

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all set to depart the club once their contracts expire in 2023, whilst the inconsistency experienced by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho further highlights the need for reinforcements.

What exactly that will look like is unclear, though if Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Leeds United presser is anything to go by, it appears that we have our bases covered with a number of possible options identified.

Top of that list would surely have to be the likes of fellow Premier League midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo – two shining examples of Brighton and Hove Albion’s phenomenal recruitment capabilities and both tipped to depart in the summer amid interest from ourselves, Arsenal and others.

Whilst it’s a shame that we may have missed out on the opportunity to take the midfield three to another level with the signing of generational talent Jude Bellingham, it’s worth reminding ourselves that there are still a multitude of players out there who can – and will – improve the side.

