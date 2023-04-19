(Video) LFC fans will be mesmerised by what Thiago & Diaz got up to in training

Luis Diaz seems to be thoroughly enjoying life in Liverpool training following his long-awaited return from the treatment room.

The Colombian was spotted engaging in a keepy-up challenge with Thiago Alcantara, with the pair calling out the number of touches the other should take, in an utterly effortless fashion.

It’s such a pleasure watching two technically gifted players demonstrating their mastery over a football – and even sweeter that they play in the famous red shirt!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: