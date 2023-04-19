The top scorers of Liverpool FC: From Harry Chambers to Ian Rush

Some of the greatest goals seen in English football happened at Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club.

Here are the top 10 players who have cemented their names in the history books of the Reds by tallying up the most goals for the club.

Harry Chambers (151)

Over 100 years ago for Liverpool FC, Henry 'Harry' Chambers was the top scorer in four consecutive seasons between 1919/20 and 1922/23.

Chambers played a key role in the back-to-back First Division title wins the Reds made in 1922 and 1923 – scoring 41 times across 71 games.

During his nine years of playing for the club and 339 appearances, Chambers tallied up 151 goals, establishing a very impressive ratio of 2.25 games per goal.

Michael Owen (158)

Remarkably, Michael Owen made it onto the list of top 10 goal scorers for Liverpool despite him leaving the club for Real Madrid at the ripe age of 24!

The Ballon d’Or winner scored all of his 158 goals before his move to the Spanish capital but was hindered by persistent injuries for much of his career afterwards.

Kenny Dalglish (172)

‘King Kenny’ is widely regarded as the greatest Liverpool footballer. On his debut against Middlesbrough, he scored after just seven minutes and would go on further to reach 172 across 515 appearances.

Kenny Dalglish was a firm fan favorite, cementing his popularity as he celebrated at the Kop with his iconic smile and raised arms.

The Scot wasn’t just a good goal scorer; he made a statement in big games, such as the title-winning shots against Chelsea and Tottenham.

During his time at Liverpool, the forward won eight league titles and finally hung up his boots after the final one in 1990.

Mo Salah (182)

There is no doubt that Mo Salah’s return to the Premier League has been one of quality, and it’s no surprise that he will go down as one of the greatest goalscorers to play for the club.

Most impressively, it’s worth emphasising that the Egyptian amassed such a tally from the right flank.

The No.11 has recently overtaken Kenny Dalglish on the top scorers’ list, and he doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon. After 296 appearances he has scored 182 goals, just one less than club legend Robbie Fowler following his latest exploits against Leeds United.

He has been a crucial part of the Jurgen Klopp era and helped Liverpool lift both the Champions League and the ellusive Premier League trophy.

Robbie Fowler (183)

Being a Liverpool lad, Robbie Fowler is perhaps the most iconic marksman to ever play for the club.

Famously, the striker was an Everton supporter at a very young age, but after being spotted by Jim Aspinall in school, he became a lifelong Red.

In one of his initial games, the Academy graduate scored five times against Fulham in the 5-0 win, resulting in a League Cup victory.

The ex-England international scored 183 goals in his 369 appearances playing for the club.

Steven Gerrard (186)

Steven Gerrard is one of the most loved players of the modern game and perhaps football’s most complete midfielder.

At the very peak of his career, he became a reliable goal source for Liverpool, carrying teams that drastically underperformed in comparison.

During his time as club captain, the ex-England international struck many memorable partnerships, including with Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

Gerrard finished his club career with 186 goals in 710 appearances. Combined with his 145 assists, it shows how formidable a player our former skipper was in his heyday.

Billy Liddell (228)

Billy Liddell is one of the four players in Liverpool’s history to breach the 200-goal mark.

The Scottish forward signed for Liverpool in 1938 for just £200. His family had varying prospects for Bill if playing football didn’t work out; that is why Liddell studied to be an accountant in his early years at the club.

His parents shouldn’t have worried, as Liddell became one of the most prolific goalscorers in the club’s colourful history.

Gordon Hodgson (241)

Of all of Liverpool’s top goalscorers, Hodgson has the best games-to-goal ratio, tallying up 241 finishes in 377 appearances, equating to one goal every 1.56 appearances.

Hodgson arrived in England from Johannesburg at 19, quickly catching the excitement of Liverpool scouts who claimed that Hodgeson already played like a seasoned professional. Gordon spent 11 years at the club from 1925 to 1936. He is one of the Football League’s best-ever scorers and one of Liverpool’s greatest.

Roger Hunt (285)

If you’re looking for consistency in your attacking players, there perhaps was no better option than Sir Roger Hunt. While playing for the Reds, he was the club’s top goalscorer for eight seasons.

The Anfield great broke Gordon Hodgson’s goalscoring record after registering his 242nd goal, which was made all the sweeter as it came against rivals Manchester United.

Across his 10-year spell at the club, the Liverpool legend celebrated two First Division titles, one Second Division, and an FA Cup. His total goal tally was 285, with 244 being scored in the league, making him Liverpool’s highest league goalscorer.

Ian Rush (346)

Rush is the all-time top goal scorer for Liverpool by a country mile – and it doesn’t look like that record will be broken any time soon.

The outstanding levels set by Ian Rush come in the form of 346 career goals.

Anfield has been home to some forces against nature, but the most exceptional marksman of them all is, without question, the Weslhman.

His efforts during 660 career appearances with the Reds put him 61 goals ahead of Roger Hunt and 160 goals in front of players of the modern era, such as Steven Gerrard.

Rush has cemented his legacy in the Liverpool tapestry and isn’t likely to be leapfrogged any time soon.

