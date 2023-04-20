(Video) Carragher gives Liverpool recruitment team worrying news after what target did last night

Jamie Carragher has suggested that reported Liverpool target Nicolo Barella’s price tag has now increased by £10m after the dynamic midfielder helped Inter Milan into the semi final of the Champions League last night.

Simone Inzaghi’s side drew 3-3 with Benfica at the San Siro (winning 5-3 on aggregate) to set up a mouthwatering semi final tie with city rivals AC.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to overhaul his midfield in the summer the Italy international has been linked with a move to Anfield (Gazzetta dello Sport) and ex-Red Carragher spoke about his performance following last night’s game.

Speaking on CBS Sports Carragher said: “He was fantastic. There’s actually talk of him being linked to my club called Liverpool for next season. So, that’s an extra £10m we may have to pay on top of the price tag if it does happen.”

Shining on Europe’s biggest stage will certainly attract interest for the 26-year-old and he’s showing at the moment that he has all the attributes required to shine for Liverpool in the Premier League.

The former Cagliari has eight goals and eight assists for the Nerazzurri this term but with him currently under contract at Inter until the summer of 2026 it could take a sizeable fee to prize him away from the San Siro.

Transfermarkt currently value the Italian at €70m (£61.7m) but with the need for quality additions in the middle of the park clear for all to see there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be willing to splash the cash to win the race for Barella’s signature.

