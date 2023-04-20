(Video) Chelsea star predicted to ‘jump ship’ to Liverpool; pundit ‘can’t blame him’

Liverpool have been linked with many new midfielders in the past few weeks and months but it seems that the reports attaching us to one man are growing ever stronger.

Speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik said: “I like Mason Mount, but I don’t think Mason Mount likes Chelsea. So, he’s going to jump ship. That’s my prediction. I can’t blame him.”.

The Chelsea midfielder has been hotly tipped with an Anfield move in the past few weeks and now that the Reds are seemingly out of the race for Jude Bellingham and Ryan Gravenberch – Fabrizio Romano has named Mason Mount our ‘priority target’ this summer.

If there’s some distaste from the England international to his current club, then this deal could be set to become a lot easier for us to complete.

You can view Michallik’s comments on Mount via ESPN FC on YouTube:

