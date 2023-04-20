“Fair play to him” – Curtis Jones shares the message he gave Trent ahead of midfield shift

Curtis Jones has been predominantly selected by Jurgen Klopp as part of his three-man midfield but now that Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a more central shift in the past couple of games, our No.17 has shared the advice he gave to his teammate.

Speaking with Liverpool’s club website, the 22-year-old said: “We all know about Trent. When he picks up the ball and he’s got space, he will pick out a pass. I’m always telling Trent, ‘Centre mid isn’t the same, you’ve kind of got to twist, you’ve got to turn.’

“But somehow he still finds his space and that’s him. He picks up the ball and he sees things that not many around the world see, so fair play to him and I hope it continues”.

The Toxteth-born youngster has been handed a start in the past three matches and has also thrived in the new set-up deployed by our manager, that helped secure a comeback draw with Arsenal and the dismantling of Leeds United.

Now that he can see his fellow Scouser thriving alongside him, there must be a real sense of excitement for the pair – as they will be hoping to forge a long-term partnership in the middle of our team.

Although the manager has described our No.66’s role as the ‘double six’, and not as a central midfielder, the thought of having two local lads thriving in the middle of our team is certainly one that will excite many.

Not since Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard have we had two consistent first-team Scousers in our team and it would be great to imagine that these two can be the mainstay of our team for the next decade.

