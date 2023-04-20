“I just love the game” – Curtis Jones shares his delight at being handed three starts in a row for Liverpool

Liverpool fans are expecting a new midfield to be gracing the Anfield pitch next season but if recent performances are anything to go by, we may be seeing plenty more of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in that position – for the short and long-term future.

Speaking with Liverpool’s club website, our No.17 spoke about starting our last three matches: “I just love the game and I love being around the team and having a chance. I’ve started three on the spin, so the confidence is high but it’s not through the roof. I’ve still got a long way to go. I’m just taking each game as it comes and I’m happy”.

It’s great for the young Scouser to have both been given the chance to shine by Jurgen Klopp and to have taken the opportunity with both hands, as his energy and work ethic have really shone through.

Although it is still very likely that the Reds will need to invest heavily in our midfield this summer, the 22-year-old has shown everyone that he deserves the chance to be challenging within our squad and to be rewarded with game time.

There are certainly plenty of areas the attacking midfielder can work on in his game but at such a young age and (hopefully) at lest another 10 years of football ahead of him – we may well unearth a real talent soon.

Nobody would have expected Jordan Henderson to have gone on and had the career he has had in a red shirt, if you’d have watched his early performances for our team, and there’s no reason why the Toxteth-born youngster can’t improve exponentially in the coming years.

