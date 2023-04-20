(Video) Diaz stars as new bromance blossoming in adorable LFC training footage fans will love

We’ve been witness to a few wonderful bromance stories at Anfield throughout the Jurgen Klopp era, from Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

One friendship that appears to be soaring, if one recent clip from Liverpool’s ‘Inside Training’ footage is anything to go by, is that of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s, with the pair seen thoroughly enjoying each other’s company at the AXA training centre.

Hopefully that’ll translate well on the pitch for the remainder of the season, should the Colombian earn his place back in the starting-XI, presumably pushing his Uruguayan teammate central.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: