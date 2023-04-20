Fabrizio Romano shares what Liverpool have been thinking about ‘perfect signing’ this summer

Liverpool look ready to commit to Ryan Gravenberch should an opportunity to land his signature this summer arise.

The Reds are understood to consider the Duthman a potentially ‘perfect signing’ and have yet to give up on the possibility of the transfer occurring, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up,” the Italian wrote for CaughtOffside.

“They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern. Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let’s see if they can persuade him to stay.

“Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern consider him a really important player, so Liverpool are also considering Mason Mount and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister soon, probably in the next few weeks.”

The 20-year-old has admittedly only been in Bavaria for a year, though a lack of playing time (711 minutes in total for the German giants in 2022/23) could encourage a desire for a change of scenery.

At Bayern the situation is somewhat clear: the midfielder will have to overcome significant competition from the likes of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Regardless of what Thomas Tuchel promises ahead of the next campaign, the reality remains that Gravenberch will have a clearer path to regular first-team football at Anfield than at the Allianz Arena with potentially as many as three midfielders departing on frees and Fabinho and Jordan Henderson becoming accustomed to reduced involvement in the first-XI.

It would be a shame to miss out on the player, particularly with the kind of fees being bandied about, though we can see interest being quickly dropped on the club’s part if it appears likely that this story will drag on well into the window.

