Ryan Gravenberch drops telling Liverpool hint when asked about Anfield switch

Ryan Gravenberch has been closely linked with Liverpool in recent weeks following the club’s decision to abandon their pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer.

Money will instead be spread across a multitude of targets, of which the Dutchman is perceived to be part of 12 potential options on the club’s shortlist, to help fix the Reds’ midfield void.

When asked about his future and, specifically, a switch to his Anfield-dwelling admirers, the former Ajax prodigy refused to supply a comment on his future, as was relayed by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Ryan Gravenberch has not commented on Liverpool interest when asked in the mixed zone after Bayern vs Man City game. 🔴 #FCBayern Gravenberch wants to play more next year, Liverpool approached his agents but Bayern trust him and don't want to negotiate at this stage. pic.twitter.com/A4xfp0MnPR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2023

It’s a difficult situation to be in for a player whose intentions remain somewhat unclear at this stage. Bayern would certainly look dimly on a player openly admitting their desire to move to another club at a time when a transfer is yet to be guaranteed.

The refusal to engage with or even reject the rumours linking him to Merseyside, however, may very well suggest that we need to be taking the aforementioned reports with more than a pinch of salt.

The presence of a new manager in Thomas Tuchel, also said to be a fan of the player, could very well complicate things ahead of window in which Liverpool are keen to get their business done at pace.

Perhaps the lure of an empty midfield at L4, however, could prove too tempting to ignore for Gravenberch.

