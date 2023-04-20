Ian Doyle shares what he’s heard from Liverpool about midfield target Klopp ‘likes’

Liverpool could miss out on Inter Milan’s star man Nicolo Barella this summer whilst his asking price potentially soars amid Inter Milan’s successful campaign.

The Merseysiders are thought to be strong admirers of the Italian international (Inter Live), Jurgen Klopp in particular, though it appears likely alternative options will be pursued.

“Klopp likes him but the ongoing success at Inter makes him rather expensive. Plus he’s one player who might decide he’s best staying put,” Ian Doyle responded to a fan query in an Echo Q&A.

The 26-year-old’s contract, quite notably, doesn’t expire until 2026, which will give the Serie A giants every bit of firepower they need to ward off serious interest in the player.

By comparison, we’re fully aware that Chelsea are looking for £70m for Mason Mount – a figure many acknowledge can, and will, be lowered given his terms expire next year – whilst Alexis Mac Allister is considered to cost in a similar ballpark.

Both knowns will surely be of value to our recruitment team whilst Klopp remains keen on getting business done quickly and early in the window to get as much time with his new signings in pre-season.

Given that we’re at the stage where we’re genuinely looking at a total midfield revamp, the sooner we can get new additions bedded into the side and the manager’s way of playing, the better.

