‘My argument would be’ – Journalist questions whether Liverpool target is ‘good enough’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has questioned whether Ryan Gravenberch is ‘good enough’ for Liverpool as the Reds continue to be linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

The Dutchman, who only signed for Bayern Munich in the summer, is believed to be keen on a move to Anfield at the end of the season as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his struggling midfield.

The journalist has raised doubts about the midfielder, though, suggesting that Liverpool will be back to their best next season and if Gravenberch cannot get into Thomas Tuchel’s team then how is he expected to get into Liverpool’s.

“My argument would be, if he’s not good enough for Bayern Munich, why should he be good enough for Liverpool at the moment?” Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

“I know he’s a top young player, but I’m very much of the opinion that Bayern aren’t streets ahead of Liverpool at the moment. I know Liverpool have had an awful season. I still feel like, come next season, Liverpool will probably be as good as Bayern and ultimately, if Gravenberch isn’t deemed capable of getting into that team at the moment, then I do question whether he can get into Liverpool’s team.”

Our performances this season have only strengthened calls for an overhaul in midfield.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract come the summer while Jordan Henderson and Fabino have struggled to perform for large parts of the campaign.

Curtis Jones, who is often heavily criticised, performed well against Leeds United on Monday night and he’ll therefore be eager to prove he’s got what it takes to succeed at the club during the final eight games of the campaign.

Fresh faces and energy in the middle of the park is exactly what’s required at the moment and although Taylor has raised doubts about Gravenberch, we certainly think he’s a great option – especially for just £25m (Liverpool Echo).

He has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Arena since his move from the Dutch capital but Klopp may very well feel that he’s the man to get the very best out of the dynamic midfielder.

Representatives from Liverpool have already met with the Netherlands international’s agent to discuss a potential deal and it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s calling L4 home next term.

