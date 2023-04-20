‘Means a lot…’ – Liverpool starlet reveals what Bobby Firmino often tells him after games

Liverpool under-21 striker Layton Stewart has revealed that Bobby Firmino often messages him after matches with congratulatory words.

The 20-year-old gave a wide-ranging interview to GOAL reporter Neil Jones in which he touched upon a series of topics relating to his fledgling career.

The youngster spoke of the friendship he’s formed with the Brazilian, saying: “I speak to Bobby a lot, actually. I absolutely love him.

“He messages me on Instagram after a game saying ‘well done’ and things like that, which means a lot to a young player. I had a photo shoot recently and he was messaging after it.

“We got on well over in Dubai. We were doing a lot of pressing drills, and he’s the king of it really, isn’t he, so I was always asking him for little tips and watching how he did it.

“He’s changed the way a Liverpool No.9 plays, and that’s something every young striker has to be aware of now. It’s not just about the glory, scoring goals, you have to do the other side of the game as well. He’s been the best in the business at it for years.”

For a young player trying to make his way into the senior ranks, having a supportive mentor can be invaluable, and that’s what Firmino seems to be towards Stewart.

If the 31-year-old is indeed passing on tips to the academy gem, they appear to be working – the youngster has netted 11 times in 14 games in the current Premier League 2 campaign (Transfermarkt).

Unfortunately, the Brazilian won’t be at Liverpool for much longer, having confirmed his intentions to leave Anfield once his contract expires in the summer (LFC official website).

It means that Stewart soon won’t have Firmino’s firsthand support to call upon, although they’ll likely remain in touch via social media.

If the 20-year-old can go on to break into the Reds’ first team – even briefly – and forge a decent career at senior level, our current number 9 should feel very pleased with the supportive role he’s had in his development along the way.

