£35m Liverpool target set to leave current club in summer; he’d be keen on Anfield move – report

One reported Liverpool transfer target looks set to leave his current club in the summer and is believed to be keen on a potential move to Anfield.

Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet have claimed that Jesper Lindstrom will depart Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of this season, with the Reds among numerous clubs set to contest a ‘huge poker game’ in trying to win the race for his signature.

A price tag of €35m-€40m (£30.8-£35.2m) has been mentioned, although fierce competition could potentially push this up to somewhere around the €55m (£48.5m) mark.

The report adds that the 23-year-old is a ‘big fan’ of the Reds, who had ‘put out feelers’ for him in the winter before signing Cody Gakpo. That interest is believed to have been maintained, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg via Twitter earlier this month.

Lindstrom was a member of the Eintracht Frankfurt team which won the Europa League last year and reached the knockout rounds of this season’s Champions League, with the nine-cap Denmark attacking midfielder boasting nine goals in 31 matches so far in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

He typically plays in the number 10 role behind the forward line but can also feature on either side of a front three (Transfermarkt).

While his goal return is quite decent, ball retention is a significant weakness in his game. As per FBref, his passing accuracy over the last 12 months is a mere 63.7%, placing him among the bottom 6% of positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Also, Lindstrom is just one of many attacking midfielders to be linked with Liverpool of late, with Mason Mount, Matheus Franca and Gabri Veiga also mentioned in terms of possible moves to Anfield.

The Chelsea man has been labelled the ‘most likely’ midfield signing for the Reds this summer by reliable journalist Ian Doyle (via Liverpool Echo), and with several positions likely to be targeted in the upcoming transfer window, it remains to be seen just how far the Merseysiders’ budget could stretch.

