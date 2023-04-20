(Video) Liverpool ‘appreciate’ £50k-p/w star; ready to contact ‘very soon’ – Romano

Liverpool fans are readying themselves for a busy summer of transfer dealings and as we edge closer to the window opening, the names being linked with the Reds are only increasing.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said: “Among the priorities for Liverpool remains Mason Mount, he is a player since February in their list and Alexis Mac Allister is another one they appreciate and they will have contacts with the camp of Mac Allister very soon, it could be in the next two or three weeks”.

The Argentine has been hotly tipped for an Anfield move already and so there will be some excitement growing, as the links to the World Cup-winner continue to circle.

Although Mason Mount continues to be the most likely signing, it’ll be interesting to see who else we may be signing – with the Brighton midfielder looking to be target No.2.

You can watch Romano’s comments on Mac Allister via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

