‘May be many’ – Liverpool insider shares stark warning to Reds squad amid Fabio Carvalho exit talk

Liverpool have yet to make any decisions about potential exits from their players ahead of the opening of the summer window, Ian Doyle has reported.

This follows Fabrizio Romano’s update on Fabio Carvalho’s future tipping the player to leave this summer.

“No decisions have yet been taken on any players who could leave. Of which there may be many in the summer, by the way. A big transfer window awaits,” the journalist responded to a fan query on an Echo Q&A.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the left flank, had only just joined the club in the prior summer window after the Reds failed to land their target in January.

Limited to just over 700 minutes of playing time this term, we can entirely understand the motivations behind the club pushing for a loan deal – if a permanent exit isn’t the desired solution.

At 20 years of age, we’d hope that the coaching staff see the long-term value in Carvalho.

If the Portuguese youth star could benefit from a loan spell as much as his former Fulham teammate Harvey Elliott did at Blackburn Rovers, it’s worth getting him regular playing time to boost his development.

Ultimately, it would be a shame to see such a vibrant player (judging by his importance to Marco Silva as part of the Cottagers’ promotion push) depart Anfield having not really had a proper whack at nailing down a first-XI spot.

