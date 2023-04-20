Liverpool’s receive boost in their pursuit of 24 y/o PL star after hearing latest contract clause update – report

Liverpool are believed to be interested in a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and with the England international not expected to have his wage demands met next year a move to Anfield may very well be on the cards this summer, that’s according to the Express.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the Blues at the end of next season and with Frank Lampard’s side looking likely to miss out on a top four finish many of the Chelsea squad will be forced to take a 30% pay cut.

Because Mount has not signed a new deal under Todd Boehly he is not currently one of those players set to take a pay cut but if he does decide to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge he will therefore not be offered the reported £200,000 a week that he is seeking.

READ MORE: Liverpool could capitalise on Bellingham u-turn after ex-Dortmund man makes Reds claim

A new bonus system was introduced by Boehly and Clearlake Capital at the start of the season which meant that those who have joined or signed new deals since they took charge will have their wages slashed if qualification for Champions League football is not achieved.

Although Chelsea will not want to sell the Portsmouth-born talent to a huge rival like Liverpool, they would rather receive a fee for the dynamic midfielder than see him leave for free in just over a year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to currently ‘lead the list’ for Mount’s signature and both his energy and versatility will appeal to our German tactician.

You’d be right to suggest that we may also not be willing to offer the player £200,000 a week but what we would be able to offer him is a regular spot in the starting XI – something he’s found hard to come by this term with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix often selected ahead of him.

After turning our attention away from Jude Bellingham we are expected to bring two or three new midfielders to the club in the summer and it’s looking likely that the Chelsea Academy graduate could be one of those calling L4 home next season.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions