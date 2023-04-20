Liverpool have new summer transfer mission amid recent Reds development – report

Liverpool have now turned their attention to signing a senior right-back in the summer transfer window, according to a report published this morning.

Midfield has been much-cited as a priority position at Anfield in the upcoming market, with a wide net also seemingly being cast for centre-back reinforcements.

However, another position is now on the agenda for FSG during the off-season, according to Football Insider.

They’ve reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a new right-back this summer due to the manager’s eagerness to continue utilising Trent Alexander-Arnold in the more advanced inverted full-back role he occupied in the Reds’ last two matches against Arsenal and Leeds.

In turn, the German is seeking the addition of another full-back so that the 24-year-old can be kept in his new position.

READ MORE: Report shares what Liverpool earned from 2021/22 UCL run – and what they could soon miss out on

READ MORE: ‘Said from the beginning’: Club president sends out clear message over reported Liverpool target

Even before Trent’s recently revised brief, it would’ve been advisable for Liverpool to consider adding to their right-back ranks over the summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the only other natural option in that role is Calvin Ramsay, the Scottish youngster who’s made just two senior Reds appearances and is currently sidelined with a long-term injury (LFC official website).

There are other players in the squad – such as Joe Gomez and James Milner – who can deputise on the right of defence if needed, but it’s not an ideal scenario to pull either of them out of their more customary positions.

Reported transfer target Jurrien Timber can play at right-back but is more at home centrally, and with Liverpool currently well-stocked in the latter area, their objective should be to sign an established player who operates primarily as a right-sided defender.

Trent has flourished in his inverted full-back role so far, so it’d make perfect sense to keep him in that position and look at bringing in a more ‘conventional’ right-back in the summer.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions