Liverpool star named ‘leading candidate’ for Champions League semi-finalists – report

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool but, with many fans being excited about the potential incoming players, it’s easy to forget that there will be many headed through the exit door.

As reported by The Mirror (via Gazzetta dello Sport), it seems that one outgoing star is ready for a new club: ‘Firmino is a leading candidate for the Nerazzurri due to not costing a transfer fee and a belief that his profile would fit into their attack’.

Inter Milan have just secured passage into the Champions League semi-finals against their local rivals AC Milan and so will be certainly wrapped up in what the short-term future of their club entails.

However, with their main man Romelu Lukaku only at the club on loan from Chelsea, the Italians will also need to start thinking about who can be brought in to bolster their attacking options.

With Bobby Firmino leaving our club on a free this summer, and also having links to Italy already with reports suggesting a move to Roma, he may be set to start a new adventure in his third European league.

Both parties would struggle to find a better option at this moment in time and so our No.9 could be set to participate in one of the best teams in Europe this season, for the following campaign.

